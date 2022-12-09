FidoMeta Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

