Financial Comparison: Boxed (BOXD) vs. Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.10 Boxed Competitors $4.28 billion $97.00 million -20.53

Analyst Recommendations

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 57 478 825 10 2.58

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 609.45%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -8.15% -9.97% -0.59%

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

