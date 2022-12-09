Financial Comparison: UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) versus First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -92.12% 7.27% 3.12% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and UC Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $31.40 million 4.14 $17.71 million ($0.94) -4.63 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

25.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats UC Asset on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

