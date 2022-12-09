Financial Contrast: Modiv (MDV) vs. The Competition

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Modiv to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Modiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modiv Competitors 2142 11696 13246 296 2.43

Profitability

Modiv presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.44%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Modiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% Modiv Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modiv and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million -$440,000.00 -9.75 Modiv Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 16.60

Modiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modiv competitors beat Modiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

