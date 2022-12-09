Financial Survey: Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) versus SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerbridge Technologies and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SpringBig has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 603.13%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and SpringBig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies $32.09 million 0.03 -$9.34 million N/A N/A SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

SpringBig has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

SpringBig beats Powerbridge Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

