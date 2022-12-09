First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. First Capital has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $42.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

