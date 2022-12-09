First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys C$275,057.60 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 7,792 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,057.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,927,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,840,538.20.

On Monday, November 28th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 2,694 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,028.22.

On Tuesday, November 15th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 8,060 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,087.80.

On Thursday, September 22nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 652 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$35.50 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

