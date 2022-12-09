First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 2,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.
