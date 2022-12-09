flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNNTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

