Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as low as $14.66. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 22,287 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
