Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as low as $14.66. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 22,287 shares trading hands.

FLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

