Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 78,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

