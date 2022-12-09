Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $15,021,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $337.46 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.29 and a 200-day moving average of $341.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.