Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 92,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 657.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $151.32 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $360.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

