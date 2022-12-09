Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.