Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.56.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

ROK opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

