Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 140 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MS opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

