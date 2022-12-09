Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 684 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 477.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.