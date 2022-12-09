Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FOX opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

