Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$2,437,500.00 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE FNV traded down C$2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,033. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$176.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.80. The company has a market cap of C$36.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

