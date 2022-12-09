FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Trading 6% Higher

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.09. 16,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.98%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 600.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.