Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

