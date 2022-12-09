Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.06. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.