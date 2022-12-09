Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,621

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.81% from the stock’s current price.

FUTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.48) target price on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.63) to GBX 2,600 ($31.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,850 ($22.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,392.75 ($29.18).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,325 ($16.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,920.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,940 ($48.04).

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($120,721.94).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

