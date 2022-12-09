FVCBankcorp’s (FVCB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

FVCB stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,046 shares of company stock valued at $423,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

