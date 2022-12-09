FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 715,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

