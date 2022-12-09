G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,941.83

G999 (G999) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,941.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005010 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000146 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

