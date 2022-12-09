G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,370.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025513 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

