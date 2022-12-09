Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.
About Galaxy Resources
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
Further Reading
