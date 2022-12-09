GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 10,213,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,670,694. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. GameStop has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 256,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

