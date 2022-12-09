Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Garda Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Garda Property Group Company Profile
