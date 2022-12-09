Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto Sells 1,270 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Gartner Stock Performance
IT stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.30. The company had a trading volume of 375,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,299. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Further Reading
