Gary Ingenito Sells 5,918 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.