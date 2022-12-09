Gary Mick Acquires 5,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75.

SIX stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.19.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

