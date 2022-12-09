Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.71 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00013312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $134.71 million and $12.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00503919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.61 or 0.30120695 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
