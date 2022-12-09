Gas Price Reaches $2.28 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Gas has a total market cap of $134.57 million and $12.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00013205 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.