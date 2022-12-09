Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $2.62 on Top Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00015230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.92 million and $613,121.71 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.61638262 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426,816.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

