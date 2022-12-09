GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $312.40

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 312.40 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 313.20 ($3.82), with a volume of 459869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.80 ($3.90).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 515 ($6.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 463.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a market cap of £790.53 million and a P/E ratio of 31,980.00.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

