Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.