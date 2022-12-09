Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE:GCO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
