George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$17,170.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.70, for a total value of C$17,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,322,090.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,195.53.

On Monday, November 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Rashid Wasti purchased 550 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,024.97.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

George Weston Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$176.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$177.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.63.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

