GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 8.5%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

