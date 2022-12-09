GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.50 million-$421.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.71 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of GTLB traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $48.26. 27,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

