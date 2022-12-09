Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 292,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

