GLG Corp Ltd (GLE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from GLG’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
GLG Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.91.
About GLG
