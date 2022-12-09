GLG Corp Ltd (GLE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from GLG’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.91.

GLG Corp Ltd engages in the manufacture, supply, and wholesale of knitwear, apparel, garment, and accessories in Singapore and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Fabric and Garments. It offers ready to wear, casual active, performance, sleepwear, menswear, children's wear, private label, and ultra mask products.

