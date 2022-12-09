Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.13. 20,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

