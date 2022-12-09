Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 79 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.88.
Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
