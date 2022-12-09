GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.85.

Several analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,932,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,089,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $62.42 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

