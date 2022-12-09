Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,900. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 41.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 50.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

