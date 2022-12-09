Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after buying an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,415. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.