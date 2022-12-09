Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after buying an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,415. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

