GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $67.00 at Robert W. Baird

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

GMS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GMS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

