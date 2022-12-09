GMX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.85 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $417.31 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $52.22 or 0.00304474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

