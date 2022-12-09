Gode Chain Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $434,380.14 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $979.82 or 0.05706769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00507655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.30341412 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

